BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A water main break is causing problems in Bethel Park this morning, closing a school and shutting down a road.

The break was reported around 5:30 a.m.

It has forced the closure of Library Road between Kings School Road and Berryman Avenue. There’s no timetable yet on how long the road will be closed.

#UPDATE: Pls share! They extended the closure area on Library Rd/88 for this water main break. It now extends from Berryman Ave to Kings School Road. Avoid 88 this AM. Neil Armstrong Middle School CLOSED because it's right in the closure area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2qlVqeZ3Rj — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 7, 2018

The break has also prompted the closure of the Neil Armstrong Middle School today.

The middle school is the only one in the Bethel Park District that is closed Friday, all other schools in the district must report.

