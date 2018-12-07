  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under: Bethel Park, Water Main Break

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A water main break is causing problems in Bethel Park this morning, closing a school and shutting down a road.

The break was reported around 5:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

It has forced the closure of Library Road between Kings School Road and Berryman Avenue. There’s no timetable yet on how long the road will be closed.

The break has also prompted the closure of the Neil Armstrong Middle School today.

The middle school is the only one in the Bethel Park District that is closed Friday, all other schools in the district must report.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

