Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a two-year period.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday, a woman told police that when she was between the ages of 14 and 16, she was sexually assaulted by 49-year-old William Kenneth Bosley Jr.

Bosley allegedly began to text the victim when she was 14, asked her about her sexual experiences and offered to teach her.

Police say Bosley allegedly committed a number of sex crimes between October 2013 and October 2015 in both North Union Township and South Union Township.

Bosley is facing the following charges: photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts of a child; statutory sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

Anyone with information regarding further sexual assaults committed by Bosley is asked to contact state police at (724) 439-7111.