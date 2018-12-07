Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo has been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

According to reports, both Castillo and MLB free agent Luis Valbuena were killed when their car hit a rock in the road, and crashed.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo have died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/C3nILO00SE — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2018

They played for the same team in the Venezuelan winter league, and both played in Thursday night’s game.

Castillo played four seasons with the Pirates, and last appeared in the majors in 2008 with the Houston Astros.

Castillo was 37-years-old.