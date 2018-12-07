  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo has been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

According to reports, both Castillo and MLB free agent Luis Valbuena were killed when their car hit a rock in the road, and crashed.

They played for the same team in the Venezuelan winter league, and both played in Thursday night’s game.

Castillo played four seasons with the Pirates, and last appeared in the majors in 2008 with the Houston Astros.

Castillo was 37-years-old.

