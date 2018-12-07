Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Trouble

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Trouble is a handsome guy who is incredibly sweet! Just as his name would suggest, this lovable cat is always looking to get into some mischief. Troub is FIV positive, which means that he has a slightly weaker immune system than most cats. But, he can live a perfectly happy and healthy life with regular visit to the veterinarian. This fun cat gets along nicely with other cats and could live with another FIV-positive feline. Come and meet trouble at Animal Friends today!

To find out more about how to adopt Trouble, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Brady & The Kittens

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Brady is friendly, strong, has tons of energy, needs a family who will spend time on training. He lived with a family who did not understand the needs of owning a pet. His mother was a Golden Doodle/Lab. He is going to be 2-years-old. For more info contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Brady, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Smudge because of the “smudge” on his nose! He is very loving, outgoing and sweet. We think everyone needs a “smudge” in their life!!!

Snuggles… she loves to snuggle with humans in her foster home. She is also a purr machine! Would you like to be her human?

Walleye is a talker and a stalker. Whenever you turn around, there he is. He loves to be with his people. Do you have room for this handsome boy?

To find out more about how to adopt Smudge, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Snuggles, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Walleye, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24