PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Dominik Simon on injured reserve Friday morning, and called up Jean-Sebastian Dea from Wilkes-Barre.

Simon has been dealing with a lower-body injury this past week.

#Penguins put Dominik Simon on injured reserve with his lower body injury. Jean Sebastian-Dea recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Dea was picked up last month from #Devils. Second tour — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 7, 2018

Dea was claimed off of waivers on November 29th from the New Jersey Devils, after the Devils plucked Dea from the Pens before the season began.

Dea played in 20 games for the Devils this season, scoring 3 goals and adding 2 assists. Last year, Dea appeared in 5 games for the Penguins, scoring just one goal.

Last season, Dea was named the WBS Penguins’ team MVP after scoring a career high 50 points (18G-32A) in 70 games in the AHL.