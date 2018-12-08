Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (CBSLA) – A family returned home after evacuating during the deadly Camp Fire in northern California to find their dog patiently waiting for them – weeks after flames ravaged the community.

Madison was left behind as the deadliest fire in state history swept through Butte County last month.

The golden retriever’s family was unable to reach him after being forced out of the area, according to K9 Paw Print Rescue.

But the pup survived, and his owners found him once they were allowed back onto their property this week.

