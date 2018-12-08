Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Elizabeth Borough Police Chief is no longer in charge of the department.

KDKA-TV has confirmed Sergeant Garrett Kimmell has taken on the role of Sergeant Officer In Charge, taking over for Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Tim Butler.

Butler has been the chief of Elizabeth Borough for the last four years. He was appointed to that position by Borough Council in 2014.

Before that, Tim Butler was a patrolman for Elizabeth for 15 years.

The reasons why Butler was alleviated of his position Friday night are uncertain.

KDKA-TV reached out to Elizabeth Borough to confirm the circumstances around the chief’s departure and were told they “would not comment on any ongoing criminal investigation nor any ongoing personnel issue.”

KDKA-TV also reached out to Mike Manko, the spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and were told he was not aware about anything with Elizabeth and that the District Attorney’s Office “wouldn’t be able to confirm any personnel issues anyway.”

