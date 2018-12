Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Hanover Township Friday night.

The fire broke out at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Washington County.

Authorities say that a woman died in the fire that engulfed a mobile home on Paris Colliers Road in Hanover Township.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

