  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football Today
    3:00 PMCollege Football
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Car Accident, Car Crash, Cedar Boulevard, Local TV, Mt. Lebanon, Painters Run Road

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – A two-vehicle accident in Mt. Lebanon closed a road and cause traffic backups.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Cedar Blvd. and Painters Run Road just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

The accident caused the road to be closed for approximately an hour.

Two people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say that the accident was “due to driver error.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s