MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – A two-vehicle accident in Mt. Lebanon closed a road and cause traffic backups.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Cedar Blvd. and Painters Run Road just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

The accident caused the road to be closed for approximately an hour.

Two people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say that the accident was “due to driver error.”

