NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A teenager was killed early Saturday morning when a friend was removing bullets from the magazine of a gun.

Officers from the New Castle Police Department were called to 406 North Liberty Street at approximately 1:36 a.m. for an unresponsive male. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found 15-year-old Zach Mulford unresponsive and a friend who tried to provide CPR.

Police learned that Mulford and the friend went to the residence to visit with friends. Police say when the two teens knocked at the door, they were met by a gun and 19-year-old Kyle Harris. Harris lowered the gun and let them in the residence. While Harris attempted to remove the magazine and clear the chamber, the weapon fired, striking Mulford.

Harris fled the scene.

The suspect did turn himself in to police and showed officers where the weapon was. After further analysis, authorities determined the gun was stolen.

Harris is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.

