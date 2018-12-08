Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — For nearly 30 years, Swissvale’s Boomerang Bar has been hosting “Hot Sausage Day.”

The sandwich is free, but patrons can leave a donation that will go towards the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital.

It helps pay for medical bills of children whose families can’t afford it.

They expect to raise around $18,000 this year.

“I got a guy who comes here, he won’t even get a sandwich and throws me $50. And then there’s people who will come in and get 17 sandwiches because they’re needy,” bar owner Ken Stretavski said.

The bar planned to serve sandwiches until it closed at 2 a.m.