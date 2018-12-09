Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) – A woman was killed in Baldwin Saturday evening when she lost control of her vehicle, slamming into another vehicle.

Police were called to the intersection of Streets Run Road and Whitehall Prospect Road in Baldwin at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Authorities say that a Cadillac Sedan and a Jeep were involved in a two-vehicle accident. Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Collision Reconstruction department and Homicide detectives responded to the scene as well.

Officials say that 59-year-old Chryse Heuler of Pittsburgh was driving eastbound on Whitehall Prospect Road in her Cadillac sedan when she lost control, crossed the center line and struck a Jeep.

Inside the Jeep was a 42-year-old male and three children ages 12, 9 and 1. Police say that all occupants from all vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Heuler died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say that the driver of the Jeep was able to see the approaching Cadillac and able to take evasive action.

Investigators believe that alcohol and weather contributed to the accident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).