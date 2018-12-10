  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New York Islanders, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Guentzel also assisted on Derick Brassard’s tying goal in the third period, helping Pittsburgh improve to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Casey DeSmith had 25 saves through regulation and overtime.

penguins guentzel Guentzel Helps Penguins Top Islanders 2 1

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores the game winning goal in the shootout against Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders at NYCB Live at the Nassau Coliseum on December 10, 2018 in Uniondale, New York. The Penguins defeated the Islanders 2-1 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Penguins star Phil Kessel beat Robin Lehner in the first round of the shootout, but Josh Bailey scored on New York’s third attempt to keep the tiebreaker going. Valtteri Filppula was denied by DeSmith before Guentzel closed out the win for Pittsburgh.

DeSmith improved to 6-1-2 in his past nine starts.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period for the Islanders, and Lehner finished with 23 stops.

New York had a power-play chance in overtime when Brassard was penalized for tripping Filppula. But the Islanders came up empty.

Beauvillier put the Islanders ahead with his eighth goal 6:32 into the middle period, converting a pass from Josh Bailey.

Brassard responded 2:13 into the third, knocking the puck past Lehner for his fourth goal of the season.

penguins islanders Guentzel Helps Penguins Top Islanders 2 1

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Derick Brassard #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his third period game tying goal against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live at the Nassau Coliseum on December 10, 2018 in Uniondale, New York. The Penguins defeated the Islanders 2-1 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The teams played a scoreless first period that had plenty of drama. The Islanders failed to score on three power plays, and then killed off a four-minute penalty on captain Anders Lee.

DeSmith made his best save of the period when he denied Brock Nelson in the closing seconds on a break with Lee just out of the penalty box.

The teams split their four meetings this season.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Josh Ho-Sang, who was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, and defenseman Luca Sbisa. … Pittsburgh scratched defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Jusso Riikola and forward Patric Hornqvist.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Vegas Golden Knights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Penguins: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s