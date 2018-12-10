  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Krispy Kreme, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get ready for the Day of the Dozens at Krispy Kreme.

On Dec. 12, the company is offering a sweet deal to its customers.

doughnuts 529737620 Krispy Kreme Offering $1 Dozen Doughnuts On Dec. 12

(Photo Illustration Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get an additional dozen Original Glazed for $1.

The offer is only valid at participating Krispy Kreme stores and there is a limit of two redemptions per customer.

To find a participating location, visit Krispy Kreme’s website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s