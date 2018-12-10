PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. P&G’s Pamela’s Diner

Topping the list is P&G’s Pamela’s Diner. Located at 60 21st St. in Strip District, the spot is the highest rated budget-friendly diner in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 537 reviews on Yelp.

The diner has served the Pittsburgh community for nearly four decades. Even former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are fans, according to its website.

Look for its grilled marinated chicken sandwich, homemade egg salad sandwich topped with guacamole and tomato, turkey club, BLT or grilled cheese. Other items include burgers, its famous crêpe-style pancakes, waffles, omelettes and homemade hash.

Yelper Becky T. wrote, “You know how sometimes you just want good diner food? This is the place if you’re in Pittsburgh. Lots of classics and fun twists on the menu.”

2. Deluca’s Diner

Next up is Strip District’s Deluca’s Diner, situated at 2015 Penn Ave. With four stars out of 548 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American diner has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Open since 1950, Deluca’s has a diverse breakfast and lunch selection. On the menu, expect to find breakfast and omelette platters, burritos, eggs Benedict and staples like French toast and waffles.

For midday eats, look for hot sandwiches and clubs, burgers, subs and greens. Satisfy your sweet tooth with an old-fashioned milkshake, float or ice cream sundae.

3. Kelly O’s Diner

The Strip District’s Kelly O’s Diner, located at 2400 Smallman St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap breakfast and lunch spot four stars out of 214 reviews.

In the heart of the Strip District for nearly two decades, Kelly O’s Diner has been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, according to its website.

On the breakfast menu, expect a variety of combo platters, omelettes, sandwiches, eggs Benedict with loads of options for sides. Craving a sweet breakfast treat? Look for its sweet buttermilk pecan pancakes or famous cinnamon roll topped with ice cream. For lunch, look for burgers, sandwiches, soups and greens.

Yelper Courtney H. wrote, “The atmosphere might be the best part about the restaurant. It is in a little old-time diner with the cool retro look inside and silver walls. The outside is painted with a mural. As for the food, the sausage gravy was really good as well as the Outrageous breakfast sandwich with sausage and bacon.”