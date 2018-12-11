Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out running back James Conner for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Tomlin spoke at his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Tomlin said that Conner had productive rehab last week. The practices this week leading up to the game against the Patriots will determine whether or not Conner will play. According to Tomlin, a lot would have to go right but it is possible.

Conner suffered an ankle sprain in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago at Heinz Field. The 2nd year back missed Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. That game can be seen on KDKA-TV.