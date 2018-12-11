Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies in the NICU at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital received an early gift.

More than 2,500 hats were knitted and donated, that includes about 1,000 from employees at Cigna.

Moms who are going through a tough time appreciated the gifts.

“Yeah, it was nice,” said Kara Plesniak, mother of twins.

Laura Ritz personally knows what it’s like to have a child in the NICU.

“I personally know what it’s like to have two babies in the NICU and the support of companies and organizations like the hospital, like Cigna, like the March of Dimes, for a parent when you’re going through an experience like this is just so needed and amazing to be able to have a network of folks around you,” said Ritz.

The caps can help sick and premature babies maintain body head, which is essential to their development.