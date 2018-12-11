Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s delayed return during a loss to the Oakland Raiders appears to have been caused by old medical equipment.

He spoke during his weekly radio show with Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on 93.7 The Fan.

Roethlisberger explained that he was hurt late in the first half when he was sacked by a Raiders defender. However, he was able to play out the rest of the half.

During halftime, Roethlisberger was evaluated for a rib injury. According to Ben, he and team doctors went into the locker room for X-rays.

Ben claims that the X-rays were useless at the time because of old equipment.

“The X-ray was inconclusive because the machine was old,” Roethlisberger said.

In the second half, Ben emerged from the locker room with no idea exactly what the injury was. Roethlisberger says that General Manager Kevin Colbert wanted him to stay on the sidelines as long as possible to not risk further injury.

“I wanted to be out there,” Ben said. “I would go if they need me to.”

Ben says that he took a pain-killing shot at the half to help him get back on the field. Towards the end of the game, Roethlisberger felt better to return.

“By that time, the medicine was kicking very good.”

It was head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to have Ben return in the fourth quarter.

Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette of the Post-Gazette talked to Tomlin Tuesday morning and he confirmed the situation in the second half.

“Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger received ‘treatment’ for his rib injury at halftime. It was a pain-killing shot. The reason he did not enter game vs. Raiders after he came to the sideline? It takes pain-killers some time to kick in & Steelers had to make sure he was OK.”

Roethlisberger told the Cook and Joe Show that he will be good to go for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

“I’m still pretty sore, but I am getting better everyday,” Ben said. “I will be on the field on Sunday and that’s all that matters.”