PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says that all possibilities are open as to who will be kicking for the team heading into the game against the New England Patriots.

Tomlin spoke at his weekly press conference at Steelers Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

According to Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette, the team will hold an open tryout this week. Current kicker Chris Boswell will be included in the tryout.

“Mike Tomlin: Confirms he will hold “kicking tryouts” this week. Won’t get into the details. In the past, they’ve bought in 3-4 kickers and had them kick at Heinz Field.”

“We need the ball to go through the uprights and he needs to get the ball through the uprights,” Tomlin said.

Boswell missed two field goals in the Steelers’ 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2017, Boswell signed a 5-year deal worth nearly $20 million in the offseason. Since then, Boswell is 10-for-16 on field goals and 39-for-44 on extra points in 2018.