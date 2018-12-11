Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police’s Zone 4 vehicles are now displaying “Stronger Than Hate” decals.

That phrase became a rallying cry in the wake of a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27. Eleven people died and several others were injured, including four police officers.

“This is an ongoing effort to show our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Commander Eric Holmes. “Our ranks include members of the Bureau who are of the Jewish faith and this is also a way to support them…Hate is NOT part of our DNA. Placing these decals on our vehicles in Zone 4 is a small way to reflect on our shared history and to show that we stand together as one.”

Zone 4 Commander Dan Herrmann said the community’s support has been overwhelming since the tragedy.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from across America, the City of Pittsburgh, and in particular, the residents of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood,” Herrmann said.

The decals will remain on the vehicles through January.