Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from East Liberty.

According to police, Ry’Nique Durham, 15, was last seen leaving school around 2 p.m. on Dec. 11.

She has a medical condition, which requires constant attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at (412) 323-7141.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details