Detroit Tigers, Jordy Mercer, MLB Free Agency, Pittsburgh Pirates

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — Free agent and former Pirates Shortstop Jordy Mercer reportedly has signed with the Detroit Tigers.

Reporter Jon Heyman reported the news from the MLB Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

“Jordy Mercer has deal with Tigers.”

Jordy Mercer gets $5.25M plus 250K incentives #tigers

In seven seasons with the Pirates, the 32-year-old played in over 800 games and held a .256 batting average with 55 home runs and 277 RBI.

The Pirates anticipated that the veteran, who was a consistent defensive shortstop, would be testing the market this offseason.

