ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teacher in the North Hills School District accused of inappropriately touching a young student will stand trial.

Nathan Buttenfield, 41, was in court Wednesday.

In November, a student at Highcliff Elementary School accused Buttenfield of inappropriate behavior during gym class.

Det. Kohlhepp says the elementary school student told her parents her gym teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately during class.

The little girl reportedly told her parents she had something to tell them. Police say it was that Buttenfield allegedly had touched her during gym class in the equipment closet. She says as she attempted to get away, he pulled her back, saying “not to go yet.”

The North Hills School District put Buttenfield on leave as soon as the allegation was made. He is to have no further contact with students nor staff, and he is not allowed to enter any North Hills School District properties.

He was charged with indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

