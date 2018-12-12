PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have activated starting goalie Matt Murray from injured reserve on Wednesday morning, while placing forward Patric Hornqvist on IR.

Murray has missed the past couple of weeks with an upper-body injury.

To make room for Murray, Pittsburgh sent netminder Tristan Jarry back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

“The #Penguins have activated Matt Murray and sent down Tristan Jarry. We’ll soon see who’s in net tonight.”

The #Penguins have activated Matt Murray and sent down Tristan Jarry. We’ll soon see who’s in net tonight. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 12, 2018

It is not known who will start in net tonight for the Penguins against the Blackhawks, who are 1-0-1 on the current road trip.

Casey DeSmith is coming off of a shootout win over the Islanders where he stopped 25 of 26 shots. He has also won three of his last four starts.

“When Matt Murray makes his return from injury, how would you handle #Penguins Goalie workload between Murray and DeSmith?”

When Matt Murray makes his return from injury, how would you handle #Penguins Goalie workload between Murray and DeSmith? — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Hornvist has been placed on IR with an undisclosed injury. The winger has missed the last two games.

Pittsburgh faces Chicago in the Windy City Wednesday night. Face off is scheduled for 8 p.m.