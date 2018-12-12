Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the body of a young local hero came home Wednesday from a military hospital in Germany to his family in Pittsburgh, a military-style entourage awaited his arrival.

It was an outpouring of support for the family of young man who gave his life away in service to our country.

“It’s out of total honor and respect, and it is a privilege and an honor,” Jules Shubuck, with the Patriot Guard Riders, said.

The Patriot Guard Riders were in Moon Township to escort the family of Staff Sergeant Jason McClary from Pittsburgh International Airport.

“He is the joy of my life. He’s my baby,” Jo Lynn Maiolie, McClary’s mother, said.

She now painfully displays the amazing accomplishments of her son in his short life: son, brother, young father of two sons and and a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant. She says it’s hard to even talk about now.

“Excitement. It was exciting for him,” Maiolie said.

Inside the home where McClary grew up, his character and hard work made his family so proud. Their dedicated son never gave up his dream of joining the Army.

“He drew a great big sign in his room and took up the whole wall with the Army symbol in pencil,” Maiolie said.

McClary enlisted in the Army several times but was rejected twice for medical reasons, but he pressed on until he made it.

“He went straight for infantry. He said, mom, I want to be on the front lines. I want to see all the action,” Maiolie said.

His zest for all things action created a bond between him and his stepdad, Ryan Maiolie.

“He gave his all in what he did,” Ryan said.

McClary’s dreams would become reality. For four and a half years, the Export, Westmoreland County, son would go on to make the community proud. He was first deployed to Iraq and then Afghanistan. He earned two Purple Hearts and three Army Commendation medals.

And then came the last time they spoke before Thanksgiving.

“When he would call me, my whole world stopped. Everything was about him,” Jo Lynn said.

Two days later, they received word a bomb hit his armored vehicle.

“He was the driver and he got the full blast. And I just took a deep breathe and fell to the floor and started crying,” Jo Lynn said.

All the happiness and pride left a shock too painful for words.

“I’m quite numb. I didn’t get to see him. I still haven’t gotten to see him, so I really don’t have closure. I’ve been mourning him since the day he left,” Jo Lynn said.

The viewing for Staff Sergeant Jason Mitchell McClary will take place at Jobe Funeral Home on Beatty Road in Monroeville. There will be a funeral service for McClary at Cornerstone Ministries in Export.

We are told Staff Sergeant Jason McClary will be buried at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.