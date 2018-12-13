Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new television documentary series is looking into the death of a Duquesne University grad student.

Dakota James, 23, was found dead in the Ohio River in March 2017. He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 25.

Officials say James‘ cause of death has been ruled as a drowning, and the manner has been determined to be accidental.

According to a press release, independent investigators, experts and Dr. Cyril Wecht have reviewed the files of the case.

“They believe they have uncovered enough evidence in the case to warrant the police to reinvestigate Dakota’s death as a homicide,” the release said.

The show will premiere on a cable television network on Jan. 19.