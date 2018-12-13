Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field placed in the top ten worst NFL stadiums for food safety, according to an investigation by ESPN.

All 107 professional sports venues in the United States were ranked on the list, which was compiled by research from Outside the Lines between 2016 and 2017.

Out of all of the venues, Heinz Field ranked 82nd. The report cited food storage and food temperature violations.

PPG Paints Arena finished 2nd worst in Pittsburgh, while ranking 73rd nationally. Issues included sushi preparation and employee sanitation issues when preparing food and drinks.

PNC Park has the best ranking in the city, and came in 40th nationally. The report cites the venue with food temperature and storage problems.

The overall worst venue in the United States was the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina where the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets play.

Meanwhile, the best food preparation and handling takes place in Oakland California’s Oracle Arena, home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

You can read the entire report on food safety and preparation for professional sports venues here.