NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – State game officials have charged a Pittsburgh-area man with hunting deer from his car with a crossbow.

William Fundy was charged by summons this week with offenses including using a vehicle to attempt to hunt game or wildlife.

Police in New Kensington tell The Tribune-Review they found Fundy after receiving a call from someone who claimed to have heard shots on Nov. 21.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Fundy allegedly had a loaded crossbow on the front passenger seat and later told police he found deer while driving and attempted to kill them.

Fundy also is charged with drug possession. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Jan. 10.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

