PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — There were more than a dozen threats made across Allegheny County as part of a nationwide bomb threat on Thursday, although none to Pittsburgh Schools.

“Emergency Services confirmed with the FBI that this is a statewide and nationwide issue currently,” Allegheny County Spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

While not divulging the names of the businesses, Downs confirmed to KDKA-TV that threats were received in Franklin Park, Pittsburgh, Duquesne, Richland, Braddock, Plum, Pine, Clairton, O’Hara, Carnegie and Wilkinsburg.

Businesses and schools across the U.S. were evacuated because of what authorities believe is a bomb threat hoax — including Penn State University.

The FBI and local police are investigating the threats.

As a result, there is an increased police presence on the Penn State campus, which remains open.

“At this time, police say the threat appears to be part of a national hoax, however, an investigation is ongoing,” Penn State University said in a statement.

Other threats were made in locations throughout San Francisco and at the University of Washington in Seattle. The FBI said it is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to provide assistance.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance,” the FBI told KDKA-TV in an email statement. “As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

In Seattle, UW noted in a campus-wide alert that the FBI had “advised that the email is not a credible threat.”

The university concluded sweeps of possibly affected buildings.

The Thurston County Courthouse in Olympia, Washington and the Park Record newspaper in Park City, Utah also received similarly threatening emails. People have been allowed back inside buildings at those locations, according to tweets on their verified Twitter accounts.

In California, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office had “an influx of email threats” and is taking them seriously, although no threat has been substantiated.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of bomb threats at locations throughout the city.

“We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats,” police said.

The New York Police Department also has said it is monitoring multiple bomb threats that were sent electronically, which do not appear credible.

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

Email threats have also been received in Canada.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard tells CNN that businesses have received threats. He is not aware of any buildings that have evacuated.

The Chicago Police Department received 15 to 20 reports of emailed threats in the past few hours, according to Officer Jennifer Bryk.

Threats in Chicago are part of a similar pattern being made nationwide. #ChicagoPolice are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago pic.twitter.com/9Bo8K5tADd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 13, 2018

Director of Communications Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “#ChicagoPolice are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago.”

Threats were also emailed to locations in New York City and Atlanta; the Charlotte News & Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer newspapers in North Carolina; and three sites in Miami.

Sources tell CBS News the threats are related to an email which demands a Bitcoin payment. Sources told CBS News the threats appear to be extortion attempts for money or cause disruption.

