CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There was an explosion and fire with injuries at the MarkWest energy facility on Western Avenue in Washington, Pa., on Thursday.

Dispatchers were alerted at 6:03 p.m. Four burn victims were airlifted with to Pittsburgh hospitals. All four were employees of MarkWest.

The fire started in a fracking tank, which holds 200 barrels of liquid ethylene glycol plus hydrocarbons.

The fire is now out and HAZMAT is on the scene with eight additional fire departments and four medical agencies – two STAT Medvac helicopters and two lifeflight helicopters.

