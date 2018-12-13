  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMChildrens Hospital Telethon
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Explosion, Local TV, Markwest Energy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There was an explosion and fire with injuries at the MarkWest energy facility on Western Avenue in Washington, Pa., on Thursday.

explosion 4 Injured In Fire At MarkWest Facility In Washington, Pa.

Photo Credit: Newschopper 2

Dispatchers were alerted at 6:03 p.m. Four burn victims were airlifted with to Pittsburgh hospitals. All four were employees of MarkWest.

The fire started in a fracking tank, which holds 200 barrels of liquid ethylene glycol plus hydrocarbons.

The fire is now out and HAZMAT is on the scene with eight additional fire departments and four medical agencies – two STAT Medvac helicopters and two lifeflight helicopters.

EXPLOSION2 4 Injured In Fire At MarkWest Facility In Washington, Pa.

Photo Credit: Newschopper 2

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s