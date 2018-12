Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new contest could win you $100,000, but there’s a catch.

You can’t use your phone or tablet for one year.

If you think you can do it Vitaminwater will provide you with a 90s-era phone that can be used during the contest.

A lie detector test will be performed at the end of the “Scroll Free For A Year” contest.

