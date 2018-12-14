PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. The Greek Gourmet

Topping the list is The Greek Gourmet. Located at 2130 Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill South, the Greek spot is the highest rated inexpensive Greek restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers salads and sandwiches, like the falafel sandwich with tahini, baked, not fried. It’s topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, with sauce on the side. It’s perhaps best known, however, for its wide variety of hummus in many flavors, like red pepper, Buffalo and honey habanero. It also sells the hummus at area retailers, including Whole Foods, according to pghcitypaper.com, which notes that The Greek Gourmet is now making ice cream too.

Aditi G. said, “[The] cutest little place and the friendliest service! I got some falafels to-go and the original hummus and it was all delicious! I love that the woman here poked little holes on the top of my falafel box!”

2. BFG Café

Next up is Garfield’s BFG Café, situated at 5335 Penn Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

The homemade fare includes traditional Greek favorites like falafel, gyros, grape leaves and moussaka. Don’t miss out on trying one of the specialty pizzas. The Greek Gyro Pizza is topped with meat, feta, onions, tomatoes and spinach. Hoagies, hot dogs and burgers are also offered and, for dessert, order the baklava. This is a BYOB establishment, so bring along some ouzo if you choose. (You can see the full menu here.)

Mark S. wrote, “BFG Café is one of my favorite lunch spots in the city. The gyros are some of the best I’ve had in the city, and I love their hamburgers. Prices are great, and the staff is excellent.”

3. Mike & Tony’s Gyros

Southside Flats’s Mike & Tony’s Gyros, located at 1414 E. Carson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Greek and Mediterranean spot four stars out of 76 reviews.

The restaurant serves the Pittsburgh area at four locations. On the menu, you’ll find salads, sides, sandwiches and plates, like the gyro or chicken plate. Soft drinks are offered. (See the full menu here.)

Ashley T. said, “The gyros are pure bliss. It’s heaven. The fries are amazing with the sauce and the cheese sauce is so awesome! The boxed tea is something special too! Try it!”

4. Lesvos Gyros

To wrap it up, over in Southside Flats, check out Lesvos Gyros, which has earned four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Greek spot by heading over to 1502 E. Carson St.

This spot offers take-out and delivery. Start with a spinach pie or baklava. Follow that up with souvlaki. Traditional American fare, like hot dogs, hoagies and burgers, is offered too. (You can see the menu here.)

Chelsea M. wrote, “Still my absolute favorite gyro place. I’ve tried so many gyro spots and enjoyed most of them for a good month. Lesvos has been at the top of my list for years! The difference: the shop is clean, the fries are freshly cut, the owner is friendly and the gyros are large and always consistent.”