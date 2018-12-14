Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A shooting at a gas station in Beaver County left two people dead early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Sunoco gas station along Merchant Street in Ambridge.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and the victims’ names have not been released.

This is my view of the double shooting scene in #Ambridge. The Beaver Co. DA confirmed 2 people are dead. However, his office as well as police can’t release any info until autopsies are performed later today. The coroner can’t release any info until family are notified. @kdka pic.twitter.com/qRW7JTUMVb — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 14, 2018

