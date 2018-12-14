  • KDKA TVOn Air

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – A shooting at a gas station in Beaver County left two people dead early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Sunoco gas station along Merchant Street in Ambridge.

ambridge gas station shooting 2 Killed In Shooting At Ambridge Gas Station

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and the victims’ names have not been released.

