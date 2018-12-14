Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 19-year-old soldier from Johnstown, Pa., has died in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense said Friday that Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky died Thursday from a non-combat related incident that is currently under investigation. Further details have not been released.

Mikeasky was assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

He was at the Bagram Airfield, Bagram District, in Afghanistan’s Parwan Province at the time of his death. The Department of Defense says he was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

