  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    9:01 PMThe Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color!
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Afghanistan, johnstown, Joshua Mikeasky, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 19-year-old soldier from Johnstown, Pa., has died in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense said Friday that Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky died Thursday from a non-combat related incident that is currently under investigation. Further details have not been released.

Mikeasky was assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

He was at the Bagram Airfield, Bagram District, in Afghanistan’s Parwan Province at the time of his death. The Department of Defense says he was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s