PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firetrucks were seen outside the Mall at Robinson on Friday evening after a power outage.
According to a tweet from the mall, a power outage forced the mall to shut down for the night just before 8 p.m.
Do to a power outage, the Mall will be closed for the rest of the evening. We’re sorry for the inconvenience, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.
— The Mall at Robinson (@MallatRobinson) December 15, 2018
Multiple firetrucks could be seen outside the mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Further details have not yet been released.
