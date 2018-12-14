Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firetrucks were seen outside the Mall at Robinson on Friday evening after a power outage.

According to a tweet from the mall, a power outage forced the mall to shut down for the night just before 8 p.m.

Do to a power outage, the Mall will be closed for the rest of the evening. We’re sorry for the inconvenience, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow. — The Mall at Robinson (@MallatRobinson) December 15, 2018

Multiple firetrucks could be seen outside the mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Further details have not yet been released.

