PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firetrucks were seen outside the Mall at Robinson on Friday evening after a power outage.

According to a tweet from the mall, a power outage forced the mall to shut down for the night just before 8 p.m.

Multiple firetrucks could be seen outside the mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

(Viewer Photo)

Further details have not yet been released.

