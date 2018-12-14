  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    9:01 PMThe Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color!
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Martavis Bryant, NFL, Oakland Raiders

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time.

martavis bryant Former Steeler Martavis Bryant Suspended Indefinitely For Substance Abuse

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 23: Martavis Bryant #12 of the Oakland Raiders runs for yardage during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Bryant is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is in the final year of his contract and eligible for free agency next year.

The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Bryant during the draft. Oakland cut Bryant on Sept. 1 and then brought him back later that month. He had 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games this season.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s