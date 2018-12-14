  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain showers will continue to spread across the area Friday evening, setting us up for scattered showers to kick off the weekend.

If you like mild temperatures, you will at least have that working in your favor.

High temperatures Saturday will inch toward 50 degrees again.

futurecast Scattered Showers Kick Off Weekend In Western Pa.

Late Saturday, the rain will become more “scattered,” meaning you can expect some breaks in the precipitation. This rain will fizzle out by lunchtime Sunday, meaning dry conditions look to be around for the Steelers game.

Temperatures will “chill out” Monday, setting us up for more typical, but dry, conditions through the middle of the week.

Late in the forecast, the next disturbance spreads rain showers across the area late Thursday. This could change over to snow during the day Friday.

