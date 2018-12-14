Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State and local leaders gathered in Pittsburgh to announce the details of three “common sense” gun safety bills, which will be introduced next week.

According to a press release, the bills are being introduced as a way to make “city streets, schools, places of worship and families safer.”

The following three bills will be introduced to City Council on Tuesday:

An assault weapons ban making it unlawful to man manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store, or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City, such as the Colt AR-15 automatic rifle used in the Tree of Life shooting

An accessories, ammunition and modification ban barring items such as bump stocks, armor-penetrating bullets, sawed-off rifles and large capacity magazines often used in mass shootings

Adoption of Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), which enable courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having guns if law enforcement or immediate family members show that the individual poses a significant danger

Gov. Tom Wolf joined Mayor Bill Peduto and City Council members Corey O’Connor and Erika Strassburger at Friday’s event.

“I stand in solidarity with all those in Pittsburgh and across the commonwealth looking to make their communities safer,” Gov. Wolf said. “Earlier this year, I signed the first major gun safety bill in decades in Pennsylvania. It was long overdue, but we still have a lot of work to do, in Harrisburg and in Washington. I’ll continue to champion commonsense gun safety at the state level and urge Washington to live up to its responsibilities.”

“No one in America wants a country where guns make our schools unsafe for children, families afraid in places of worship, and where our streets are stained every day with innocent blood,” Mayor Peduto said. “The morality we all share, across every race, gender, ethnicity, region and religion, compels us to take action.”

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details