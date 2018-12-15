Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – After a federal judge in Texas ruled that former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is unconstitutional, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the ruling will not affect Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvanians should be assured that I will continue to enforce the ACA’s vital protections for individuals with preexisting conditions,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Because Pennsylvania chose not to be a party to this lawsuit, we are not bound by this decision, and I will not let one misguided judge in Texas prevent us from protecting the residents of the Commonwealth.

Tonight, a federal judge wrongly struck down the entire #ACA. Because I purposefully did not make PA a party to this lawsuit, we are not bound by this. I will not let one misguided judge in TX prevent us from protecting the residents of our Commonwealth. https://t.co/FCeVpqjY58 — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) December 15, 2018

“Since I was sworn in as Attorney General nearly two years ago, I have fought to protect Pennsylvanians against any attempt to rollback their health coverage. I will continue to fight any effort to deny our residents the protections guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act – whether that attack comes from the Trump Administration, insurance companies, or a federal jurist.”

The judge ruled that last year’s tax overhaul, which eliminated the penalty for not having coverage, knocked the constitutional foundation out from under the ACA.

President Donald Trump was obviously happy with the decision.

Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The law will remain in place while the ruling goes through the appeals process, which may include a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.