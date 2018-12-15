  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Local TV, Obamacare, President Donald Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – After a federal judge in Texas ruled that former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is unconstitutional, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the ruling will not affect Pennsylvanians.

josh shapiro1 Pa. AG Shapiro: I Will Continue To Enforce Affordable Care Act

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Pennsylvanians should be assured that I will continue to enforce the ACA’s vital protections for individuals with preexisting conditions,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Because Pennsylvania chose not to be a party to this lawsuit, we are not bound by this decision, and I will not let one misguided judge in Texas prevent us from protecting the residents of the Commonwealth.

“Since I was sworn in as Attorney General nearly two years ago, I have fought to protect Pennsylvanians against any attempt to rollback their health coverage. I will continue to fight any effort to deny our residents the protections guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act – whether that attack comes from the Trump Administration, insurance companies, or a federal jurist.”

The judge ruled that last year’s tax overhaul, which eliminated the penalty for not having coverage, knocked the constitutional foundation out from under the ACA.

President Donald Trump was obviously happy with the decision.

The law will remain in place while the ruling goes through the appeals process, which may include a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s