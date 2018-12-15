Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert on the reserve/injured list and downgraded running back James Conner to doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Gilbert has missed the past seven games due to a knee injury and was already ruled as “out” for the Steelers’ game against the Patriots.

The move allowed the team to activate wide receiver Eli Rogers to the team’s 53-man roster.

Rogers has appeared in 27 regular season games, including five in 2018, and started in 12 games. His career totals include 66 receptions for 743 yards and four touchdowns.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani said the Steelers activating Rogers throws wide receiver Ryan Switzer’s availability into question.

#Steelers activate Eli Rogers which throws into question Ryan Switzer availability. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 15, 2018

Switzer is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury.

Conner, meanwhile, is now doubtful to play on Sunday after previously being listed as questionable due to a sprained ankle. The injury happened in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 2.