PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is working on a second career.

The talented receiver posed as a reporter and went undercover at Dick’s Sporting Goods questioning patrons about who is the NFL’s best receiver, among other questions. He posted the video on his Instagram account.

Smith-Schuster’s jersey is currently the seventh-best selling jersey in the league and the Steelers as a team are No. 2.

Smith-Schuster is currently second in the NFL with 91 receptions and also No. 2 with 1,234 yards receiving through 13 games. He also has six touchdowns.