Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person working on a sidewalk became trapped when a concrete wall collapsed.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., EMS, firefighters and Pittsburgh Police officers were called to the 3400-block of Bismark Street. Emergency responders found a man standing upright with a concrete wall leaning against him, according to officials.

Police say that two men were working along a small sidewalk area on the side of a home when a 3-4 foot concrete block wall became unstable and began to collapse around them.

Officials report that one worker was able to escape, but another unidentified worker became trapped between the wall and the house.

The patient suffered from minor bruising and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.