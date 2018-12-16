Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police in Homewood discovered heroin and a firearm during a traffic stop in Homewood on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities posted to Facebook detailing the incident that occurred on Dec. 13 at 4:35 p.m. Police say that due to the increased number of complaints from citizens regarding drug dealing in the area, plainclothes officers were patrolling the area of Finance Street.

Police say that they pulled behind a white Nissan Altima on Finanace Street when the driver looked at officers and then pulled off the road quickly. Officers noticed that the vehicle was driving erraticly prompting a traffic stop.

Officals say in the Facebook post that they pulled over 18-year-old driver Djuan Beasley of Swissvale. During the traffic stop, officers discovered four bricks of heroin, which totalled approximately 200 stamp bags, in Beasley’s coat pocket.

Also during the traffic stop, officers located a Smith & Wesson pistol in the center console of the Nissan Altima. Beasley, being 18-year-old, is phrohibited from carrying a firearm, according to officials.

Beasley was arrested and charged with felony drug charges and firearm violations.

Officials thanked concerned residents that tipped police.

“We wanted to give a shout-out to our concerned residents who remain vigilant to the drug dealing in the area and call us when they see illegal activity,” said the department in a Facebook post. “We appreciate it and we will stay on top of it!”