Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A missing Kansas City woman that could be in danger is expected to be in Pennsylvania.

Officials from the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to KDKA that 32-year-old Lauren Johnson went missing on Dec. 8 and could possibly be in Pa.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, it is believed that Johnson could be endangered and on her way to Pa. with Erik Black.

The 32-year-old female is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 145-pounds. Johnson has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson is encouraged to contact Detective Stephen Smith by calling the Kansas City Police Department at 913-573-6053.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details