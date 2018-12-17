Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — After nearly 24 hours of rumors, the Philadelphia Flyers have confirmed the firing of head coach Dave Hakstol.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon.

“Confirming the #Flyers have officially fired coach Dave Hakstol.”

Sunday, NBC Sports Network broke the news that Dave Hakstol had been let go and that former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville was set to be named as his replacement.

No official word was released about the news until Monday when Hakstol was not on the ice for Flyers practice. No replacment has been made at this time.

Quenneville was a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He was fired by the Blackhawks on November 6th of this year after a 6-6-3 start to the season.