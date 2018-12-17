Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) – Leechburg is preparing for the release from prison of its suspended police chief, who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Some residents in Leechburg are uneasy about suspended Chief Michael Diebold‘s release next month.

Diebold was arrested in January in a law enforcement sting. He pleaded guilty and was served nine months, the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Residents tell the Tribune-Review they feel the sentence was too lenient. They feel betrayed because the town raised more than $17,000 for Diebold and his family after he lost part of an arm in a fireworks accident.

Councilman Chuck Pascal tells the newspaper the town will try to handle Diebold’s return as it would any other person on parole.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)