Filed Under:Leechburg, Local TV, Police Chief Michael Diebold

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) – Leechburg is preparing for the release from prison of its suspended police chief, who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Some residents in Leechburg are uneasy about suspended Chief Michael Diebold‘s release next month.

Diebold was arrested in January in a law enforcement sting. He pleaded guilty and was served nine months, the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.

michael diebold Leechburg Warily Awaits Release Of Police Chief After Guilty Plea In Underage Solicitation Case

(Source: Westmoreland County Prison)

Residents tell the Tribune-Review they feel the sentence was too lenient. They feel betrayed because the town raised more than $17,000 for Diebold and his family after he lost part of an arm in a fireworks accident.

Councilman Chuck Pascal tells the newspaper the town will try to handle Diebold’s return as it would any other person on parole.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s