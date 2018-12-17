Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing Monday afternoon.

“OFFICIAL: Pirates sign free agent RHP Jordan Lyles to a one-year deal for the 2019 season.”

Lyles has a career ERA of 5.28 with 31 wins in 217 appearances. He was a first round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2008.

Other than the Astros, the 28-year-old has spent time with the Rockies, Padres and Brewers over his 8 year career.

Last season, Lyles was 3-4 in 35 games and a 4.11 ERA with both the Padres and Brewers.

According to Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic, Lyles will have a chance for a starting spot in the Pirate rotation next season.

“#Pirates GM Huntington said Lyles will get legit shot at final rotation spot. Huntington added that using Lyles as opener, followed by either Kingham or Braut is “an option” being considered, but “in a perfect world, one of those guys takes the spot and nails it down.”