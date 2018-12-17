Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are looking for basketball tickets to see the Pitt Panthers take on Duke in January, you might be out of luck.

The school announced that the game is officially sold out through the athletic department. This is the first official sellout since the 2016 season.

To accommodate the demand for tickets to that game at the Petersen Events Center on January 22nd, the athletic department is set to release 200 additional standing room only tickets.

Of course, there is the option to buy tickets on the secondary market, through websites like StubHub or SeatGeek. Those ticket prices usually range much higher than the tickets sold from the school.

The Panthers are off to an 8-3 start in 2018 under new head coach Jeff Capel. ACC Conference play begins at home on January 5th against North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are currently ranked 2nd in the nation and have started the season with a 9-1 overall record.