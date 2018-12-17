Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have announced they will be conducting live-fire tests of the ShotSpotter system in several neighborhoods.

According to police, the tests will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the following neighborhoods:

Bedford Dwellings, Beltzhoover, Hazelwood, Homewood, Marshall-Shadeland, Perry, West End and Upper Hill.

As part of the test, police will fire a series of shots at a bullet trap from close range. Police have stressed that there is no threat to the public.

According to a press release, “ShotSpotter uses a wide-area network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired, and then precisely and quickly pinpoints the location of the gunfire. In less than a minute, police officers and 911 dispatchers are notified of the fully-qualified and validated gunfire incidents, even if no one calls 911 – although the community is always encouraged to report sounds of gunfire.”

Officers will be at each site to make sure the tests are conducted safely.