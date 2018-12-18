  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheron Shelton, Robert Thomas, Wilkinsburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A judge says he will “seriously” consider a motion to bar the death penalty in the case of two men accused of killing five people and an unborn baby at a Pennsylvania cookout.

Thirty-one-year-old Cheron Shelton and 30-year-old Robert Thomas are charged in the March 2016 killings in Pittsburgh’s Wilkinsburg suburb. Authorities allege Thomas opened fire on one side and Shelton then gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety.

cheron shelton robert thomas1 Judge Considers Motion To Bar Death Penalty In Wilkinsburg Cookout Slayings

Left: Cheron Shelton, Right: Robert Thomas (Photos Courtesy of Allegheny County Jail)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski said Monday that he is seriously considering a motion to bar capital punishment as unconstitutionally cruel. He said he has other concerns about the application of the death penalty in Pennsylvania, including the cost and the impact on jurors.

Prosecutors have 30 days to respond to the motion.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. bobalouski (@bobalouski) says:
    December 18, 2018 at 1:54 PM

    Sounds like the judge is legislating from the bench.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s